CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Florida School Insanely Demands Vaccinated Kids Stay Home for 30 Days
BIZARRO
Read it at Miami Herald
A private school in Miami is telling parents that children who get vaccinated against COVID-19 have to stay home for at least 30 days—out of a baseless fear they could infect unvaccinated kids. The Centner Academy’s backwards dictate comes months after it threatened to ax teachers and staff who got inoculated. The COVID-19 vaccines contain no live virus, so those who get them pose no risk to others, but school founder David Centner, a Republican donor, told the Miami Herald that the quarantine is a “prudent precautionary measure.” Actual expert Mary Jo Trepka, a Florida International University epidemiologist, called the policy “very dangerous” if it dissuades people from getting vaccinated.