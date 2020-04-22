Miami’s Luxury Fisher Island May Ask for Federal Small Business Loan
Miami’s exclusive Fisher Island may seek a federal government loan meant for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Herald reported. The community association’s board of directors will vote on Wednesday afternoon to decide whether they will apply for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program designed to provide financial support to small businesses. It is unclear, however, how much money the association is asking for or what it will use the funds for. Ana Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the union that represents 130 of the island’s workers, told the Herald that no one has been laid off and employees have been granted extra days of paid time off. “Honestly, no complaints,” she reportedly said.
The community association vows to “manage, maintain and improve the common areas” of the 216-acre island, according to its website. Last week, Fisher Island bought enough sought-after coronavirus antibody tests for about 800 families on the island—roughly 1,800 tests for $30,600, according to the Miami Herald.