Miami’s Spring Breakers Slapped With State of Emergency Restrictions After Two Shootings
PARTY POOPED
Vexed by unsuccessful efforts to “deter idiots and criminals from doing things,” the mayor of Miami Beach and other local officials announced Monday the imposition of a midnight curfew in response to a pair of shooting incidents over the weekend. “We didn’t ask for spring break and we don’t want it,” said Dan Gelber at a conference announcing the declaration of a state of emergency, according to WPLG. At the conference, city manager Alina Hudak said the curfew would begin just after midnight Thursday and continue until 6 a.m. next Monday. Gelber, saying he was “a very frustrated and angry mayor,” added that the City Commission would be meeting later this week to discuss extending the curfew further. Three weeks of relative peace in the South Beach area came to an abrupt end over the weekend, with five people injured in two separate shootings. The spate of victims were all transported to medical centers with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. “Officers are EXHAUSTED,” Miami Beach’s police union tweeted on Sunday. “The party needs to end.”