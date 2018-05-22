Michael Avenatti Accuses Cohen of Leaking Audio Recordings From FBI Raid

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, sent a letter to a judge, claiming that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, or “members of his team” have “begun to leak select audio recordings to the media that were seized in the FBI raids.” “We further have reason to believe that these recordings may relate to our client, Ms. Stephanie Clifford,” he wrote in the letter to Judge Kimba Wood, who is presiding over Cohen’s case. “We think that these select leaks are meant to paint a false narrative relating to Mr. Cohen and his business dealings at the same time he is not disclosing numerous other recordings of him speaking with individuals such as Mr. Trump.” Avenatti then urged Wood to ask about the leaks during a Thursday hearing, and said if the leaks pertain to Daniels then it would have “relevance to [their] motion to intervene.”
