Avenatti Gives Michael Cohen Bizarre Greeting at His Fraud Trial
‘PRISON HUMOR’
The world is bracing for more Trump-era drama as high-profile celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti’s fraud trial kicked off Monday. When the disgraced attorney—who’s accused of stealing $300,000 from adult film star Stormy Daniels’ book advance—arrived in court, he was met by at least one eager spectator: Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. Reporters in the courtroom witnessed a peculiar exchange as Avenatti greeted Cohen by inquiring about his “Donald Trump kneepads.” Cohen addressed Avenatti’s remark outside the federal courthouse, declaring, “[Avenatti’s] shown himself to be the dirtbag everybody expected him to be.” Cohen also claimed he didn’t know what Avenatti meant by the “prison humor” kneepad remark. Avenatti could face 22 years behind bars for wire fraud and identity theft if found guilty at trial.