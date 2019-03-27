Alleged Co-Conspirator Mark Geragos Says He’s Not Cooperating in Avenatti Extortion Case

Mark Geragos, a celebrity attorney and alleged co-conspirator in Michael Avenatti’s Nike extortion case, told reporters on Wednesday he is not cooperating. When asked by reporters outside a Brooklyn courthouse whether he was cooperating in the Avenatti case, the high-profile attorney reportedly said, “No.” He would not confirm or deny that he is Avenatti’s co-conspirator. “In deference to the [U.S. Attorney's Office of the Souther District of New York], under [Justice Department] policy that’s not something they disclose,” he reportedly said. Manhattan federal prosecutors have accused Avenatti and an unnamed co-conspirator, identified by news outlets as Geragos, of attempting to extort Nike by claiming they would keep compromising information from the public if Nike paid them millions. Both Avenatti and Geragos have denied wrongdoing.
