Avenatti: I Was Only Allowed to Read Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ in Prison
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL
Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer jailed for extortion after he represented adult-film star Stormy Daniels, is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for allegedly mistreating him in prison as revenge for his high-profile battles with former President Donald Trump. According to CBS News, Avenatti is seeking $94 million from the government—or $1 million for each day he says he spent behind bars in solitary confinement or lockdown. The suit alleges that Avenatti was only allowed access to one book during his time in jail—Trump’s The Art of the Deal. It also claims officials limited his contact with friends, family, and other inmates. Avenatti said in a statement: “A federal district court judge has found that I was held under terrible conditions and that it was hard to believe it occurred in the United States of America... I agree and I look forward to holding Trump and [former Attorney General William] Barr accountable for what they did to me in the interest of politics and revenge.” A BOP spokesman refused to comment on the pending litigation.