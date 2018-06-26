Michael Avenatti Turned Down Sean Spicer Talk Show Slot

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, turned down the chance to be featured on Sean Spicer’s new talk show pilot, The New York Times reports. “It is pretty funny that while some on the right criticize me for being on television too much, others are soliciting me to appear with them to help sell their shows,” Avenatti said. The program, called “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” has not yet been picked up by a network but plans on filming its first episode in July. According to a pitch sheet obtained by the Times, Spicer will be talking with “notable people” over “a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.” The show will also attempt to delve into a myriad of topics from sports to home life and media, rather than just politics. Comedian Kathy Griffin, who received huge backlash from a picture of her holding up a bloody fake head resembling that of President Trump, also turned down the opportunity.
