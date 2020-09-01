Michael B. Jordan Pens Powerful Tribute to ‘Big Brother’ Chadwick Boseman
‘WISH WE HAD MORE TIME’
Michael B. Jordan has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died last week after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. Alongside several photos of the two actors together, Jordan wrote: “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug… everything. I wish we had more time.” Jordan called Boseman his “big brother” who helped shape his career since he was just 16 years old on the set of All My Children. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy,” he wrote. “And whether you’ve known it or not… I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.” Jordan also revealed a touching moment in one of his last conversations with Boseman, writing: “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.”