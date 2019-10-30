CHEAT SHEET
Epstein’s Autopsy ‘Points to Homicide,’ Not Suicide, Pathologist Hired By His Brother Claims
A forensic pathologist hired by the family of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed on Wednesday that evidence suggests Epstein was killed by being strangled—not suicide. The New York City medial examiner concluded that the 66-year-old’s August death was caused by hanging in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The pathologist, Michael Baden, told Fox & Friends that the autopsy he observed “points to homicide rather than suicide” and that Epstein had a number of injuries that “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.” Baden added: “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.” To be clear, New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, has ruled Epstein’s death a suicide and has strongly denied the claims made by Baden on Wednesday. Baden, 85, famously testified for the defense in the O.J. Simpson murder trial and conducted private autopsies after the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.