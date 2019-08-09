Ex-Olympian Charged With Attempted Murder of Woman at His Horse Farm

Read it at NJ.com
A member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic dressage team was charged with attempted murder after a mysterious shooting on his New Jersey horse farm. NJ.com reports that Michael Barisone, 54, who now works as an elite dressage coach, allegedly shot a woman twice in the chest on Wednesday afternoon at the Long Valley equestrian facility. The news site says the victim had previously written on her Facebook page that she planned to file a complaint that Barisone was bullying her, but authorities did not provide any details on the circumstances or motive for the shooting.