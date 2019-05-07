Trump Grants Clemency to Ex-Soldier Convicted of Murder

The White House announced Monday that President Trump gave former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna—who was convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner—an executive grant of clemency. While deployed in 2008, Behenna shot and killed Ali Mansur Mohamed in retaliation for an explosion that killed two fellow soldiers. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for “unpremeditated murder in a combat zone” one year later. Behenna has since had his sentenced reduced to 15 years and was released on parole in 2014. According to Task and Purpose, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month requesting a pardon consideration for Behenna in last month and in February 2018. “Mr. Behenna’s case has attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials, and the public,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Samders wrote in the statement. “Further, while serving his sentence, Mr. Behenna was a model prisoner. In light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving of this Grant of Executive Clemency.”