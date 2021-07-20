Trump Author Michael Bender Says Even President’s Allies Thought He’d Become a Danger

One of the most outrageous claims from the deluge of new Trump books hitting the shelves this month is that the then-president lavished praise on Adolf Hitler at a memorial for World War One.

Michael Bender, the author of Frankly, We Did Win This Election says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal that the Hitler incident was just one shocking example of people in Trump’s orbit belatedly coming to realize how dangerous the president was.

“It’s one of the most striking details in the book,” Bender says. “John Kelly finds himself having to give the President of the United States a very top-line history lesson on who the allies were, who the enemies were, what the U.S. role was, and what the through line was to World War Two. And Trump stops him at one point and says, ‘Well, you know, Hitler did some good things too.’ And, John Kelly, I mean, he’s out of his mind, right?”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.

Bender goes on to explain what his motivation was to write yet another Trump book what has become a pretty saturated market. “We all know the story of chaos around Trump for four years,” he says.

“I did not want to write another book about Trump chaos,” Bender adds. “I wanted to write something that I would want to read, but one of the things that kept coming through here was that the people around him thought he had become dangerous to the country.”

The next guest, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, says he’s feeling pretty let down by the offerings in the latest string of Trump books.

“Most of these people don’t have information firsthand,” he says. “They’re getting it from somebody else. And a lot of it is the same reconstituted bullshit that we've heard before, but just by somebody else.”

However, he adds: “I think that the books are still important. I think it’s just another example of how this orange crusted bloviated asshole took advantage of this country, especially the Justice Department.”

Cohen cautions people to take a look at who is trying to mend their tarnished reputations through the books now that the Trump years are over, saying: “I think it’s very disingenuous when they come out afterwards and it’s, you know, through a book.”

He finds one particular Trumpworld figure’s change of heart hard to stomach, saying: “All of a sudden now Bill Barr comes in, he wants to stand up with that fat fucking gut of his with three fucking chins hanging underneath his mouth... He wants to turn around now and say, ‘Well, I said that Donald Trump should not have done this and that.’”

Finally, Cohen shared his thoughts on whether Trump will ever share his fate and spend some time in jail. He says: “Donald Trump is the prize... So I do again, want to tell you and your listeners that I truly believe that he will finally be held responsible and accountable for his own dirty deeds, and that will prevent him from running in 2024 amongst other things.”

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.