Michael Bloomberg Could Still Run if Biden Drops Out Over Touching Controversy, Report Says
WAITING IN THE WINGS
Michael Bloomberg has reportedly told people close to him that he could still run for president, but only if Joe Biden—whose past interactions with women have blown up into controversy—drops out the race. Bloomberg announced last month that he wouldn’t be running, saying he didn’t think he could win the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field. But Axios reports the former New York City mayor has had a change of heart and would still consider a run if Biden decides against joining the race. Bloomberg’s decision not to run was reportedly guided by the assumption that Biden would launch his own bid which, sources close to Bloomberg told Axios, he felt would have led to “a bloody fight for the same slice of voters.” However, if Biden decides against running, Bloomberg reportedly believes that would leave space open for a centrist candidate. Biden has spent days dealing with criticism over his touchy-feely manner with women—two women have said he made them feel uncomfortable in the past.