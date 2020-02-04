Bloomberg to Double Ad Spending After Iowa Caucus Chaos
Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign wasted no time in using the Iowa caucus mayhem to his advantage, authorizing his campaign team on Tuesday morning to double his spending on television advertising in every market and expand his campaign’s field staff to more than 2 million people, The New York Times reports. Bloomberg’s campaign, which is skipping the first four Democratic contests in February, is already fueled by the businessman’s multibillion-dollar personal fortune. Bloomberg’s advisers have claimed that his abnormal route to the Democratic nomination could possibly succeed if another moderate candidate, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, fails to emerge in March as one of the frontrunners in the race. “It’s much more efficient to go to the big states, to go to the swing states,” Bloomberg told the Times. “The others chose to compete in the first four. And nobody makes them do it, they wanted to do it. I think part of it is because the conventional wisdom is ‘Oh you can’t possibly win without them.’”