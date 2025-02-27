Cheat Sheet
Gene Hackman’s Family Reveals What They Believe Caused His Death
WHAT HAPPENED
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 11:25AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 10:33AM EST 
Gene Hackman.
Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed his suspected cause of death. Vera Anderson/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s daughter believes that carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife, and their dog, according to a report. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that although the family isn’t positive this is the cause of death, it’s the leading theory. The Santa Fe county sheriff told the outlet that its deputies are still investigating and haven’t ruled anything out. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday after police performed a welfare check. Hackman, regarded as an actor’s actor, was best known for his breakout role in The French Connection, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1971. He took home his second Oscar, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for the 1992 Clint Eastwood flick Unforgiven. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, had been married for over three decades. Hackman’s daughter said since retiring from Hollywood in 2004, the actor had focused on painting. His favorite of his films was The French Connection, she said.

Read it at TMZ

2

Michael Bolton Appears Frail in Pic Celebrating His Birthday

BOLTON’S BIRTHDAY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 11:39AM EST 
Facebook
Facebook Facebook

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton posted a rare family photo on Wednesday, following his brain tumor diagnosis. He took to Facebook to share a snapshot of the celebrations on his 72nd birthday with his children and his grandchildren. “Spending my birthday filled with love and gratitude,” his caption read. “Wishing you all the same, today & everyday!” Bolton was surrounded by his two daughters Holly and Taryn, along with three of his granddaughters. His third daughter Isa was not in the picture. The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer’s birthday celebration follows news that he canceled his upcoming London concert while he recovers from brain surgery amid his battle with cancer. In late 2023, Bolton was diagnosed with brain cancer and had to undergo “immediate surgery.” Later in Jan. 2024, he shared a health update with fans writing: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.” He added: “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.” At that time he had claimed that he “will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery” and will “take a temporary break from touring.”

Read it at Facebook

3
American Girl Doll Store Worker Says He Was Fired for Speaking Spanish
BILINGUAL BACKLASH
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 11:34AM EST 
A woman and child view dolls for sale at a press preview for the opening of American Girl Place New York November 7, 2003 in New York City.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A former server at the American Girl doll store in Manhattan is suing after allegedly being fired for pushing back against an order by the store manager to stop speaking Spanish at work, The Independent reports. Miguel Bautista says he was speaking Spanish with two other employees in the store’s kitchen when the store manager told him American Girl was an “English-only” workplace. Bautista, who was born in Ecuador, says that when he questioned the rule, the manager mocked his accent and then proceeded to ridicule his sexual orientation—using a highly offensive Spanish slur. Bautista says the harassment continued for weeks before he was fired shortly after filing a complaint with human resources. He alleges that American Girl—owned by Mattel—misrepresented his firing as a “resignation.” His lawsuit seeks lost wages, damages, and reinstatement at American Girl. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, employees have the right to speak in languages other than English except in “certain narrowly-defined situations” such as in emergencies and for communication with customers and co-workers who only speak English.

Read it at The Independent

4
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Speaks Out After Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death
TRAGEDY
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.27.25 10:57AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 10:45AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Third Annual "InStyle Awards" presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Third Annual "InStyle Awards" presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a tribute to her late Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who also acted in the TV-hit Gossip Girl, was found by her mother “unconscious and unresponsive” in her New York City apartment. Reports said that Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant, and police were not investigating her death as suspicious. “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you,” Gellar wrote in an Instagram post filled with photos of the pair together. “The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you." She finished off the post with broken hearts and a key emoji. The quote is from a popular scene in the Buffy series in which Gellar’s character dies, saving Trachtenberg. Gellar is not the only co-star to pay tribute to Trachtenberg. Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively wrote that she was “blindsided” by the death. “The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle,” Lively said on Instagram. “May her work and huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

5
More than Half the Books Banned Last Year Have This in Common
Flip the Page
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 12:19PM EST 
The Bluest Eye
The Bluest Eye CALLAGHAN O'HARE/Callaghan O'Hare/ REUTERS

Is it 2025 or 1984? In an era that’s eerily similar to George Orwell’s dystopia, more than 4,200 books were banned during the last school year—and over half featured LGBTQ+ individuals or people of color. PEN America, which did the analysis, said that 60% of the banned titles are aimed at educating young adults about real life—how to confront grief, death, substance abuse, suicide and sexual violence. Despite librarians seeing this censorship firsthand and authors watching their books fly off shelves, the Trump administration has repeatedly called it a “hoax.” Still, ongoing bans in states like Florida, South Carolina, Iowa, Tennessee, and Missouri—where distributing certain material is a misdemeanor—are making this year’s school book fair a little different. Disproportionate to publishing rates, the banned books overwhelmingly include themes related to sex (57%), people of color (44%), LGBTQ+ people (39%), transgender and/or genderqueer people (28%), or individuals with disabilities (10%). There were over 10,000 instances of book bans across the country, a number that has skyrocketed over the last few years and “amounts to a harmful assault on historically marginalized and underrepresented populations,” said Sabrina Baêta, a senior manager at PEN America. Some of these bans include classic reads like Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five and Alice Walker’s The Color Purple.

Read it at NBC

6
Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sex and the City’ Wedding Dress Found in Thrift Store for $19
VERA FREAKIN' WANG
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 10:44AM EST 
Carrie Bradshaw Wedding dress Sex and the City
New Line Cinema/HBO

And just like that… a Chicago woman found Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Vera Wang wedding dress at a Goodwill store for $18.99. Ashley Cano, a Poshmark reseller, stumbled upon any Sex and the City, fan’s greatest dream come true: the dress actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s character wore in the HBO hit TV series’s first movie. “Vera freaking Wang,” Cano said in a TikTok video showing off the dress. “I can not believe that I found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99.” In the 2008 movie, Bradshaw wore the designer gown that features a strapless bodice and layers of feathery fabric, for a Vogue photoshoot as a 40-year-old bride. Cano’s TikTok video took off like wildfire, with fans rushing to the comment section begging to buy the dress. “That’s like $4,000! Nice find!!!,” one TikTok user commented. According to a resale bridal site, the dress costs about $7,000. Another fan suggested Cano keep the dress to which she responded, “No diet could ever have me making it work.” The thrifter has not listed the gown on her online store yet, explaining that she isn’t sure quite how to sell the item. Funnily enough, Cano plans to use the money she makes off the dress to pay for her divorce. “Low key been stressing over my lawyer bills for my divorce,” she wrote in her comment section. “I needed a blessing. Didn’t think it would come in the way of a wedding dress but I’m not complaining.”

@aileenscloset90

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this dress. But I fear I may have bit off more than I can chew. It's so big, so heavy. And I have no clue how to best sell it. Any help? #thrift #resellercommunity #resell #thrifthaul

♬ original sound - Ashley Cano
Read it at TikTok

7
Meta Says Sorry for Flooding Instagram With Bloody Violent Videos
TERRIFYING
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 10:42AM EST 
Instagram sensitive content warning screen
Instagram's sensitive content warning screen. Instagram

Instagram’s recommendation algorithm went haywire on Wednesday and served uncensored videos featuring murders and nudity to many users. “I watched 10 people die today,” said one Instagram user whose account was affected speaking to the Wall Street Journal. “I saw at least 60 people killed by gangs or other dudes, uncensored, many with neck cut or blasted by guns... WHAT IS HAPPENING?” wrote another user on Reddit page r/Instagram in a post titled, “Instagram is now 100% gore.” Another user posted a screenshot of dozens of videos with a “sensitive content” overlay in their feed, which they said were usually full of cute cat videos. Meta introduced shortform video platform Reels in 2020 in an attempt to catch up with rival social media service TikTok, and both use algorithms to select videos for users. “We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content... that should not have been recommended,” an Instagram spokesperson said, adding, “We apologize for the mistake.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

8
FAA Could Cancel $2.4B Verizon Air Traffic Control Contract and Give It to Elon Musk’s Starlink
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 9:23AM EST 
Elon Musk holds a stuffed toy
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk holds an Air Force One stuffed toy. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is close to canceling a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon to provide vital air traffic control services in favor of Elon Musk’s Starlink, according to the Washington Post. Experts say giving Musk’s company the contract would add to existing conflicts of interests created by his closeness with President Donald Trump and his role at the cost-cutting DOGE organization. Employees from SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, are currently working inside the FAA under instructions from Musk and the Trump administration to upgrade the agency’s technology. “Who’s looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who’s cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?” said John P. Pelissero, director of an ethics center at Santa Clara University, speaking to the Post. Musk used his X account to attack Verizon on Tuesday, which he claims “is putting air travelers at serious risk.”

Read it at Washington Post

9
Fox Host Bret Baier Claps Back After Being ‘Busted on Cam’ Live
OOPS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 7:01AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 5:06AM EST 

Fox News host Bret Baier blamed his teleprompter operator for a blooper that left him wildly waving a hand around while live on air. In between segments about Pope Francis’ health and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Baier was caught out after an on-screen graphic disappeared unexpectedly. While whirling his hand around, Baier could be seen silently mouthing to his colleagues: “Speed it up!” Baier said he thought the animation was longer. “The promoter [teleprompter] was stuck a few lines behind... I was just busted on cam trying to signal without talking,” he wrote in a post on X. “But the crew is awesome and the staff is fantastic,” he added, with the hashtag #almostperfect. Baier was responding to a short clip posted on X by Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Tiffany Justice, who wrote, “Don’t hate me @BretBaier. You are so good at what you do, it was helpful to be reminded that you are human too.”

10
GOP Rep Proposes New $250 Bill—With Trump’s Face on It
MAKE IT RAIN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 10:56PM EST 
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson unleashed a new idea on social media users Wednesday—a $250 bill with President Donald Trump’s face on it. “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” Wilson wrote on his X account, alongside an AI-generated photo of the bill in question. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” It’s not exactly a new idea to create a bill larger than the $100 currently in circulation—but notes larger than $100 haven’t been circulated in the United States in decades. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing notes that the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve System announced in 1969 that currency notes in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 would be discontinued due to lack of use. Bills within that range also hadn’t been printed since 1945.

Read it at Mediaite

