Michael Bolton Opens Up on His Aggressive Brain Tumor

Rapper Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his former hype man over claims he repeatedly called the musician a pedophile on social media. The ’90s rapper, real name Joe Cartagena, claims his longtime hype man, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, is attempting to extort him in an attempt to collect money he didn’t earn and has resorted to “countless posts on social media containing a torrent of wholly fabricated, grotesque, and scandalous allegations—accusing Cartagena of unspeakable acts such as pedophilia, statutory rape and sexual assault,” according to court documents. Also named in the lawsuit is Dixon’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is also representing Diddy accuser Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in an unrelated case. Fat Joe alleges that Blackburn has threatened to “report him to Homeland Security” via email, while Dixon has made multiple accusations on Instagram that the rapper is sleeping with an underage girl, and alleges that he once flew a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex. Accompanying the claim was a picture of Joe alongside Diddy and DJ Khaled. Fat Joe has denied all the allegations, calling them “completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Rapper Sues His Former Hype Man for SlanderFIGHTING BACKFat Joe claims to be the victim of a criminal conspiracy to seeking to extort him.
- 2Michael Bolton Opens Up on His Aggressive Brain Tumor‘AIN'T GOING DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT’The iconic singer spoke about the side effects he has experienced during his cancer fight.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 3Actress Who Starred in ‘Carrie’ and ‘Dallas’ Dies at 100MOVIE MOMPointer, the former mother-in-law of Steven Spielberg, died “peacefully in her sleep,” daughter Amy Irving announced.
- 4Amazon Loses Billions in Value as Trump Lackey Scolds BezosGET IN LINEWhite House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave Jeff Bezos a stern warning Tuesday morning.
Partner updateAD BY AngaraCelebrate Mom With This Made-For-Mother’s-Day JewelryDIAMONDS ARE FOREVERAngara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are available at a discount for the holiday.
- 5Trump Reveals His Number One Choice to Succeed Pope FrancisMAGA-LOMANIACThe president, a non-Catholic, floated himself for pope.
- 6Pet Kangaroo Leads Cops on a Wild Chase in AlabamaCRIKEY MATEThe missing marsupial caused quite a stir.
- 7Brinkley Tells How She Discovered Hubby’s Affair With TeenCOOKEDThe supermodel shared details of her fourth husband’s affair in her new memoir “Uptown Girl.”
- 8MAGA Billionaire Leads L.A. Times to Lose $50 MillionBLEEDING REDDr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s recent makeover of the paper has pushed subscribers away.
Shop with ScoutedThis Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to CoffeeBYE, BYE BRAIN FOGJuice Plus Luminate blends naturally sourced nootropics, adaptogens, and caffeine to give you a quick mental boost without the crash.
- 9A ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot Is Officially in the WorksBREE HIVE RISEVariety confirmed that a new iteration of the hit show is in development.
- 10Mom Says ICE Agents Humiliated Her Family in Mistaken Raid BOTCHED OPERATIONA mother alleged ICE forced her and her daughters to stand outside in the rain in their underwear during a raid targeting the wrong family.
Michael Bolton Opens Up on His Aggressive Brain Tumor
Michael Bolton opened up about how his rare form of brain cancer has altered his life, saying that “succumbing to the challenges is not an option.” The Grammy-winner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2023, but he never lost hope. His daughter, Holly, recalled how “he was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes.” Bolton told People that his experience has given him a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life. “I find comfort in general more easily,” he said, adding: “It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.” Since his diagnosis, Bolton has always been surrounded by family, in particular his three daughters, Holly, Isa, and Taryn. He noted how “to know that you’re not alone” is “a big deal.” “We’re in this together, and that’s it,” Taryn added. Yet Bolton still worries if he’s adequately preparing his daughters for the future. He remarked: “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’” But the singer remains optimistic, even choosing not to receive a prognosis of his cancer. He “want[s] to keep going,” saying how he’s even come up with a new song title: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight." Bolton announced his diagnosis to fans on Instagram in 2024, saying that he would be stepping away from touring for a while.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Actress Priscilla Pointer, who had roles in the television show Dallas, the film Carrie, and portrayed mother figures in several other films in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, her daughter announced. She was 100. Amy Irving wrote in an Instagram post that her mother died “peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.” Pointer had roles alongside her daughter in six films besides 1976’s Carrie, including Looking for Mr. Goodbar the following year, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), and Blue Velvet (1986). Pointer was on the CBS show Dallas for six seasons, ending in 1983. For 32 years, Pointer was married to Jules Irving, the artistic director of Lincoln Center, with whom she had three children: Amy, David, and Katie. After Irving’s death in 1979, Pointer married actor Robert Symonds, the associate director of Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Pointer was Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law for four years in the 1980s due to her daughter Amy’s marriage to the director.
Amazon’s stock declined more than 2% Tuesday morning after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took a jab at the major retailer, according to Forbes. Amazon is worth a whopping $1.97 trillion in total, which made the drop worth roughly $3.9 billion in market capitalization. The stock recovered and finished down only a fraction, however, after tensions between the Trump administration and Jeff Bezos’ empire smoothed over. In her Tuesday press briefing, Leavitt addressed a Punchbowl News report that claimed Amazon would soon start showing a breakdown of how much of a product’s price comes from the president’s tariffs. Leavitt slammed the move as a “hostile and political act by Amazon,” and President Donald Trump swiftly called Bezos to discuss the matter. The president later claimed that Amazon “did the right thing” and “solved the problem very quickly.” A spokesperson for the online retail giant told The Washington Post (also owned by Bezos) that the plan was “considered” for its discount site Amazon Haul, not its main site. They added the tariff price listing plan was “never approved and not going to happen.”
The best Mother’s Day gifts fall into two categories: extravagant or heartfelt. If you’re looking for something that balances luxury with sentiment, Angara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are sure to put a smile on any mom’s face.
Angara is an elevated fine jewelry brand that blends elegance and artistry through its handcrafted designs. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a grandmother, or another maternal figure, the brand’s Mother’s Day sale has everything you need to express your love in a lasting way. Act now to get 12% off orders over $500 and 15% off orders over $3,000.
This charming 14k white gold pendant features a mother and baby motif, accented with prong-set diamonds to symbolize the beauty of maternal love.
Turn up the charm (and cuteness) with this yellow gold heart pendant showing baby’s feet in a dazzling diamond-lined heart—perfect for any new or expecting mother.
If you want something more subtle but just as symbolic, Angara’s interlocking circle necklaces beautifully represent the unbreakable bond between two souls. Keep it simple with a minimalist gold piece, or add a twist with its enthralling emerald design.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
President Donald Trump knows who he wants to see elected pope by the upcoming conclave: himself. “Who do you see as pope?” a reporter asked the president Tuesday. “As pope? I’d like to be pope,” Trump replied without hesitation. “That would be my number one choice.” Ignoring Trump’s divine delusion, the reporter asked again who he’d like to see succeed Pope Francis, who died at 88 on Easter Monday. “No, I don’t know, I have no preference,” he said, before praising Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. Trump, who’s said he considers himself a non-denominational Christian, is ineligible for the job as a non-Catholic, despite his papal fantasy. Popes have traditionally been elected from among cardinals under the age of 80, by a conclave of 135 voting cardinals. Dolan, considered a conservative within the church, will be among the cardinals gathering in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel when the conclave begins on May 7. Their choice will likely determine whether the church continues along the relatively progressive path charted by Pope Francis—or if it will shift course back toward a more traditional doctrine.
A highway in Alabama was temporarily shut down after a runaway kangaroo interrupted traffic and caused multiple vehicles to crash. Sheila the kangaroo was spotted hopping down Interstate 85 in Macon County after escaping from an enclosure at a nearby petting zoo on Tuesday. Her daring escape proved to be so jarring that it caused two rubbernecking drivers to crash into each other, shutting down the lane. Sheila was unharmed by the crash, but her adventure soon came to an end after she was tranquilized by state troopers and returned to her owners. “She’s back home safe. She’s up. She’s not sedated anymore. She’s eating. She’s drinking. She’s not injured,” said owner Patrick Starr, who runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo but keeps Sheila as a pet. “She’s a sweet pet. I’m glad she’s back home, and I’m glad everybody slowed down a little bit,” he added. “When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him,” said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson following the animal’s capture. “We see a little bit of everything here.”
In her new memoir, Uptown Girl, supermodel Christie Brinkley reveals exactly how she uncovered her fourth husband’s affair. Brinkley doesn’t shy away from detailing her messy split with architect Peter Cook in her memoir after discovering he had been having an affair with a high schooler. The student’s dad approached Brinkley while she was giving a speech at a high school in the Hamptons in 2006, informing her that her “arrogant husband” was having an affair with his teenage daughter. “I was so stunned that I froze,” she wrote, adding: “When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliche middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?” She and her friends decided to look through the family computer Charlie’s Angels style, according to Brinkley, and found a “labyrinth” of X-rated photos and porn accounts. “It was so insane that it was almost funny and soon enough, the three of us were doubled over in laughter,” she recounted. What ensued was a very public six-year divorce battle, which included the matter of who would get custody of their children, Sailor and Jack. Brinkley ultimately won custody of them both in 2008.
The Los Angeles Times lost roughly $50 million last year, according to AdWeek, as its right-leaning billionaire owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong takes a bludgeon to the paper’s operations. L.A. Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan’s disclosure to staff comes after Soon-Shiong has tried to remake the paper he purchased in 2018 into one less focused on politics—or critical of Donald Trump. Soon-Shiong blocked the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last year, and he has since added a AI-powered “bias meter” that reveals opinion columns’ political tone. He has also explored partnering with conservative podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for his upcoming “LAT Next” venture. Soon-Shiong’s actions, alongside L.A.’s devastating fires that upended subscriber-dense neighborhoods like the Pacific Palisades, have pushed away both paying customers and advertisers, according to AdWeek. “I don’t see the paper having a very long life if this continues,” one source familiar with the situation told the outlet.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
Perhaps this should be said with cautious enthusiasm, but it seems Desperate Housewives fans might soon be returning back to Wisteria Lane. In a report published Tuesday, Variety confirmed that a new iteration of the beloved ABC series is currently in development at Onyx Collective, a content studio owned and operated by Disney Entertainment. The outlet reports that the reboot is currently titled Wisteria Lane, and has Stacey Sher, Pilar Savone, Natalie Chaidez, and actress Kerry Washington attached to executive produce. Chaidez, whose credits include television shows like The Flight Attendant and Heroes, is also slated to write the reboot. Desperate Housewives originally ran on ABC for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012. The show was created by Marc Cherry, and starred Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, and Nicolette Sheridan. It followed the drama swirling behind the perfectly picturesque lives of the residents of Wisteria Lane, from murder, adultery and everything in between.
A woman says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other federal agents raided her Oklahoma City home and forced her family to stand outside in the rain in their underwear. The woman, referred to as “Marisa” by KFOR, had moved with her three daughters from Maryland just two weeks earlier. On Thursday morning, around 20 armed men allegedly stormed their home, identifying themselves as federal immigration agents, and ordered family outside before they could get dressed. “They wanted me to change in front of all of them, in between all of them,” Marisa told KFOR. “You have her out there, a minor, in her underwear.” Marisa said the search warrant did not include her family’s names and appeared to be for the home’s previous residents. “We just moved here from Maryland. We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens,” she told KFOR. The agents reportedly seized their phones, laptops, and life savings as “evidence,” leaving Marisa with no idea how to get them back. She said that before leaving, an agent acknowledged that the family’s morning might have been “a little rough.” Marisa called the remark “denigrating”, adding: “You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.