Teen Arrested for Allegedly Threatening ‘Lewiston Part 2’ on Snapchat
TERRIFYING
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly posted a photo of himself with a hunting rifle and ammunition in a Walmart parking lot with the caption, “Lewiston Part 2,” referring to the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Maine that killed 18 people, police said. According to WABI, Michael Bowden, a former Walmart employee who lives just an hour-and-a-half drive from Lewiston, was charged with domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct for the threat, which was shared in a Snapchat conversation. Officers said that Bowden was fired from Walmart in 2021, and he had made numerous trips to the store’s parking lot at night over the past several days. He was reportedly taken into custody from his Etna home and transported to Somerset County Jail but is out on $10,000 bail. Bowden is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, according to the Bangor Daily News.