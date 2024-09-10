Michael Che Nails JD Vance Joke Too Harsh for Jimmy Fallon

In his monologue on Monday, Jimmy Fallon seemingly paused in surprise while reading his cue cards and said, “Wait, what? I can’t do that joke. That news is almost three months old.” That’s when “Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che walked on stage.

“It seems old to you, Jimmy, but we’ve been away all summer,” Jost explained. “There’s been so much news that we haven’t been able to joke about. So we were wondering, would it be OK if we told some of those jokes from the summer, right now?”

Fallon agreed, and the segment played out with Fallon reading out the joke setups and and the two Saturday Night Live stars taking turns delivering the punchlines. The most shocking one came from Che.

“In July, Donald Trump chose Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate,” Fallon said, to which Che replied, “Well, I guess he can’t dodge every bullet.”

Che also got a joke in on the Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud. When Fallon said, “I saw that Kendrick Lamar hosted a massive Juneteenth concert in LA,” Che joked, “Which is weird, because I thought it was Drake who liked the teenths.” he said, referencing allegations of child sex offenses leveled at Drake by Lamar, of which Drake denied.

Most of Jost’s lines, meanwhile, had the now-familiar implication that they were written by Che to sabotage him.

“This summer, Louisiana became the first state to mandate that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom,” Fallon said. Jost’s response: “Wow. Every public school classroom. My only question is, what’s public school?”

Jost finished off the segment, going off of Fallon’s setup, “An Indiana court ruled that a taco is a sandwich.”

“A taco is a sandwich?!” Jost replied. “That’s it: Build the wall.”