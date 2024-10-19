Michael Cohen: Believe Trump When He Says He’ll Jail Critics

Michael Cohen launched a new scathing attack of Donald Trump on MSNBC, accusing him of being responsible for torture tactics and using “very similar” language to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The former personal attorney to Trump, who admitted to breaking campaign-finance rules for the 2016 election six years ago and has since become an outspoken critic of the Republican presidential candidate, warned Americans that political opponents would be put in prison should Kamala Harris lose in November.

After MSNBC presenter Ali Velshi named Democratic politicians such as Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as being part of Trump’s “retribution” list, Michael Cohen made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his own omission.

“I’m thankful that my name is not on it,” he said. “I do believe he must be somewhat angry at me.”

Velshi then asked how Trump would “leverage” the powers of government if he is elected.

“Why are we even making that supposition when the reality is he has done it before? With the new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity you can expect him to do everything that he says he intends to do,” Cohen snapped back.

He went on to describe his time in solitary confinement in 2020, blaming Donald Trump for acting unlawfully against him.

“They lured me down to 500 Pearl Street where they had low level [workers]... These were low level folks over at the Department of Corrections [and] the Bureau of Prisons.”

“They led me down there for the sole purpose of having me sign a document that truly doesn’t exist. It was created specifically for me. Why I say that is because it limited my first amendment constitutional right. It prohibited me from publishing my first book Disloyal and speaking to the media about it. Not only did it limit me, it limited my family and my friends from speaking as well.”

“When I refused to sign that fraudulent counterfeit document, they handcuffed me, shackled me, threw me into a freezer and then returned me to solitary confinement, totaling now 51 days of solitary confinement.”

“So when Donald Trump tells you what he wants to do, what he intends to do, understand he has already done it before and you should listen to what he’s saying because he intends to do it again.”

Cohen went further as he made a direct comparison between Trump’s rhetoric and that of murderous Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in response to Velshi’s question about the use of the phrase “enemies from within.”

“He didn’t coin that phrase, in fact that phrase was coined by Joseph McCarthy and we all know how that turned out,” Cohen said.

“There’s also a term which is very similar: ‘demoralized from within’—lines that were used in Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler’s Memoir.”

“These are not new ideologies or beliefs. Trump is just using them because for whatever reason he thinks that this is a good political move to continue to shore up his base.”

He also warned against Trump’s supporters trying to deflect from the gravity of his remarks.

“It is a large group of Americans that refuse to listen to what he’s saying. Instead they’re sane-washing his words for again whatever reason, so that they’re not as unhinged as they actually are.”