Michael Cohen Book Teases Trump and ‘Golden Showers in a Sex Club’
JUICY
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for Donald Trump, has revealed the cover and forward for his upcoming tell-all book, teasing several misdeeds from “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas” to tax fraud. In the forward for the book, Disloyal, A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, Cohen claims that apart from the president’s family, he knew Trump better than anyone else and witnessed several shocking things over the course of his service. “From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen wrote. He also claims that Trump wanted Cohen dead because of what he knew. “Driving south from New York City to Washington, DC on 1-95 on the cold, gray winter morning of February 24th, 2019, en route to testify against President Trump before both Houses of Congress, I knew he wanted me gone before I could tell the nation what I know about him,” he wrote.
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about hush-money payments and plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, is serving the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.