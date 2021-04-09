Michael Cohen Burns Matt Gaetz on MSNBC With Brutal Prom Joke
‘I HOPE MATT’S WATCHING’
At the very end of his appearance on MSNBC on Friday evening, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen took a ruthless shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). “I hope that at the end of the day this resolves quickly for Matt because I don’t want him to miss the prom,” Cohen joked before turning deadly serious. “So I hope Matt’s watching this and that the pain that he’s going through is just a smidgen of the pain he put my family through.”
Host Ari Melber barely reacted to the harsh sign-off, which both referenced the allegations of teenage sex trafficking against Gaetz and Cohen’s adversarial relationship with the congressman. In early 2019, as Cohen was preparing to testify before Congress against Trump, Gaetz tweeted, “Hey @MichaelCohen212 Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot...”
Gaetz subsequently deleted the tweet but the Florida Bar Association opened an investigation into whether his threats constituted witness intimidation.