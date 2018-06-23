Michael Cohen Denies Joining Forces With Tom Arnold to ‘Take Down Trump’

Longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has played down claims by actor Tom Arnold that he is preparing to join forces with the comedian to “take down” the president. Arnold posted a photo of himself with Cohen on Thursday and declared the two were preparing to “take down” the president with incriminating tapes that would feature in an upcoming Viceland show called The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. The comedian later walked back his claims but sowed more confusion when he went on CNN late Friday to warn President Trump he would be “spending the weekend with Michael Cohen” and “there’s a lot going on.” Cohen, who is currently under federal investigation for his personal business deals, tweeted late Friday that the photo of him with Arnold was from a “chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie.” “Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss the president,” he wrote, adding a “ridiculous” and “done” hashtag.
