Michael Cohen Book Alleges Trump Made ‘Virulently Racist’ Comments About Obama and Mandela: Court Documents
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, will allege in his forthcoming memoir that Trump has made “virulently racist” comments about Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela. The Washington Post reports the revelations are contained in Monday night’s court filings relating to Cohen being sent back to prison this month, weeks after he was released and told he would be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. “In particular, my book will provide graphic and unflattering details about the president’s behavior behind closed doors,” the Cohen documents state, the Post reports. The book “describes the president’s pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race.”
In his suit filed against Attorney General Bill Barr, Cohen is seeking immediate release from federal custody and alleges that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was detained at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Cohen says that during a meeting with probation officers he was asked to sign a gag order prohibiting him from speaking to the media or publishing a book while serving the rest of his sentence. The working title of the book is Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, the documents say.