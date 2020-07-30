Michael Cohen Now Allowed to Publish His Trump Tell-All While at Home
SPILL THE TEA
The federal government has cut restrictions imposed on Michael Cohen that prevented him from publishing his tell-all book about President Trump and discussing it with the media. The new agreement his legal team reached with federal prosecutors comes after a federal judge ruled that the government had retaliated against Cohen over his book that’s critical of Trump. Cohen was sent home from prison in May over concerns about the coronavirus. In order to be allowed to complete his sentence at home, he was asked to sign an agreement which would have prevented him from publishing a book until the end of his sentence. Prosecutors had claimed the Bureau of Prisons employee who sent him back to prison did not know he was publishing the book about Trump and that he was sent back because he had been “antagonistic” toward officers.