Michael Cohen Postpones Congressional Testimony Due to ‘Threats’ From Trump: Lawyer

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, has postponed his scheduled testimony before Congress in early February because of “threats” from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer said in a statement. “Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continuing cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said in a statement. “This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first.” In response to the accusations, Trump insisted Cohen was “threatened by the truth.” “He’s always been threatened by the truth, and he doesn’t want to do that probably for me or other of his clients,” Trump told reporters. “He has other clients also, I assume, and he doesn’t want to tell the truth for me or other of his clients.” Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress about Trump’s knowledge of the Moscow Trump Tower Project. Last week, Davis told Politico he was concerned that the president was “acting like a mobster” by repeatedly tweeting about Cohen’s family.
