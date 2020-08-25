Cohen Tells Trump Voters in RNC Ad: He Thinks You’re a Bunch of Gullible Fools
YOU’VE BEEN WARNED
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, has recorded a series of anti-Trump ads that are scheduled to run during the Republican National Convention. Cohen is currently under home confinement, serving out a three year sentence for federal crimes including making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. In one ad which was revealed Monday night, Cohen says of Trump: “Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted—and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.” Cohen said that when Trump talks “about law and order,” people should remember that, “Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included. So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools.” The ad campaign was made by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, which said it will release digital and TV ads throughout the GOP convention.