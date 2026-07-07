Michael Cohen Reveals Shock Reunion With ‘Con Man’ Trump

Michael Cohen claims that he is once again in President Donald Trump’s good graces.

The president’s fixer-turned-foe has revealed that he and Trump have “rekindled” their relationship because they were both supposedly victims of betrayal—a reunion he says the president initiated.

“We rekindled our relationship because of a shared experience of betrayal,” Cohen has told 77 WABC. “It’s really all about betrayal.”

Cohen was once one of Trump’s most loyal allies as his personal attorney, but he broke ranks with Trump late in his first administration, calling him a “con man” and a “cheat.”

Cohen admitted to facilitating payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in Trump’s “hush money” criminal case, which led to Trump becoming a convicted felon in 2024.

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump had a falling-out during MAGA 1.0. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump went on to repeatedly refer to Cohen as a “sleazebag” who he said was a “convicted liar” with “no credibility.”

Now, Cohen says the left’s “betrayal” of him has sent him running back into Trump’s arms.

“My weakness can be characterized as blind loyalty to Donald Trump, and I was weak for not having the strength to question and to refuse his demands,” Cohen said in 2018. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“For years, the left, they embraced me as their ultimate weapon against him, but loyalty on that side of the aisle is completely transactional,” he said.

Cohen claimed in January that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the “hush money” case against Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James, who brought civil fraud claims against Trump, both “pressured and coerced” his testimony in the two cases.

Cohen also said that he never saw Trump interact with the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Cohen wrote in a January Substack post that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the “hush money” case against Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James, who brought civil fraud claims against Trump, both “pressured and coerced” his testimony. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

“Those two things shattered [the left’s] narrative,” Cohen said.

“And the far left, they literally went on this absolute war path,” he continued. “Literally driving days of malicious, defamatory headlines against me, attacking my social media posts.”

Trump immediately jumped on Cohen’s reversal, writing on Truth Social in January to question why his felony conviction could not be “immediately dismissed” if the “Star Witness totally recants.”

Trump immediately jumped on Cohen’s reversal. screen grab

Cohen said in his latest appearance that a mutual friend who saw his fallout with the left “brought the media onslaught to the president’s attention” who responded with “genuine empathy.”