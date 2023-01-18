Michael Cohen Sits Down With Investigators in Trump Hush Money Probe
HUSH HUSH
New York City prosecutors have reignited their investigation into hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, sitting down with Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on Tuesday. Cohen spilled that the meeting was over two hours, and he’d been “ordered not to disclose” a single person present or let any details about prosecutors’ interests slip, according to the Associated Press. “I have tremendous confidence in the team that I met with yesterday, as well as their depth and knowledge regarding this and other matters,” Cohen said. The former Trump fixer pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 that he violated campaign finance laws when he arranged payments for adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal in exchange for their silence about Trump’s alleged affairs with them. Cohen says Trump, who has denied the affairs, directed him to make the payments