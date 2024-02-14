Lara Trump may be her father-in-law’s pick for the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee, but according to Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, it was only after her public flattery of the former president that he began to warm up to his second son Eric’s wife.

On Meidas Touch’s Political Beatdown podcast Tuesday, Cohen claimed that Lara Trump was initially not well received by her then-future in-laws.

“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years. He didn’t want Eric to even marry her,” Cohen said.

The two got married in November 2014 at Mar-a-Lago.

“He had found somebody else who was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry,” Cohen explained.

Before her marriage into the Trump family, Lara Trump worked at the television show Inside Edition. During her father-in-law’s presidency, she worked as a senior consultant for his 2020 campaign’s digital vendor.

Cohen also claimed that Eric Trump’s two siblings, as well as their father, mocked her appearance.

“Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so of course did Don and Ivanka. They all made fun of her looks. They just didn’t like her at all,” the ex-president’s former right-hand man said.

According to Cohen, his one-time boss told him at a Washington, D.C. fundraiser how the dynamic changed. Cohen didn’t specify when the conversation occurred.

“He goes on to say that he’s watching television, and he sees this girl, this blonde, talking about him on television, and it caught his attention. And he’s like, ‘Woah, woah, these are like, beautiful things. These are…really incredible, beautiful things.’” Cohen recalled. “He realized, ‘Oh my God, that’s my daughter-in-law. That’s Lara Trump.’”

“And from that moment on, as he called it, it was a ‘love-fest,’” Cohen continued. “He couldn’t stand her until she started kissing his ass. Well, what do you do when someone’s kissing your ass? Make them the co-chair of the RNC.”

In a press release Monday, Donald Trump touted his son’s wife as “an extremely talented communicator” and “dedicated to all that MAGA stands for.”

Cohen was not at all sold on the endorsement, calling it “insane” and suggesting Lara Trump will be “over her skis” in the role.

“She’s only being installed there to do what Donald wants with all of the money that’s going to be raised,” Cohen said.

Similarly, Lara Trump herself said later Tuesday night on Newsmax that “every single penny” the group takes in “will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC”: electing Donald Trump president.