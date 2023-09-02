Donald Trump Is an Enviable Physical Specimen, Insists Second Son’s Wife
SURE, JAN
Donald Trump’s marvelous physical health and outstanding mental acuity add up to make the elderly ex-president a “very young 77,” the wife of the ex-president’s second son said Friday. Lara Trump, who is married to “weaselly” Eric Trump, made the absurd claim during a guest hosting spot on Newsmax, while trying to paint Joe Biden, who is a mere three years older than Trump, as an addled senior. She insisted, without apparent irony, that Trump’s unique fitness and vigor are proof positive that “age is just a number.” In 2015, Harold Bornstein, a Manhattan doctor who had treated Trump, who is considered obese, has high cholesterol, and famously does not exercise, wrote in a letter that, if elected, Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein, who died in 2021, later confessed that Trump himself had dictated the letter.