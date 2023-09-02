CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump Is an Enviable Physical Specimen, Insists Second Son’s Wife

    SURE, JAN

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    A picture of Donald Trump showing printouts of political polls to reporters during a golf tournament at his club in New Jersey.

    Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Donald Trump’s marvelous physical health and outstanding mental acuity add up to make the elderly ex-president a “very young 77,” the wife of the ex-president’s second son said Friday. Lara Trump, who is married to “weaselly” Eric Trump, made the absurd claim during a guest hosting spot on Newsmax, while trying to paint Joe Biden, who is a mere three years older than Trump, as an addled senior. She insisted, without apparent irony, that Trump’s unique fitness and vigor are proof positive that “age is just a number.” In 2015, Harold Bornstein, a Manhattan doctor who had treated Trump, who is considered obese, has high cholesterol, and famously does not exercise, wrote in a letter that, if elected, Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein, who died in 2021, later confessed that Trump himself had dictated the letter.

    Read it at Newsmax
    ,