Prince Harry Cried When ‘Nemesis’ William Got Military Honor From Charles: Report
‘KICK IN THE TEETH’
Prince Harry was “said to have been in tears” upon learning that Prince William had been granted the title of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, the leader of the regiment in which Harry previously served. The Buckingham Palace’s announcement was made on Tuesday, as Harry made a quick stop in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror the timing was intended to have “maximum impact” on the Duke of Sussex. Quinn observed that the decision to hand the title to Harry’s “nemesis” was a “real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.” Both royal princes were trained military pilot, but that time was particularly meaningful to Harry as the spare son, Quinn explained. On Wednesday, not one single member of the royal family appeared at an event for the Invictus Games, having been summoned to a massive garden party by King Charles III himself. “They [the royal family] have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realize that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved,” Quinn said.