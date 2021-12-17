Michael Cohen Sues Trump, Says Prison Time Was Payback
FIXER FIGHTS BACK
Michael Cohen filed suit against Donald Trump on Thursday, alleging that his second stint in prison was payback for penning a tell-all book, Disloyal: A Memoir, about his former boss. Claiming a violation of First Amendment rights and “extreme physical and emotional harm,” Cohen’s attorney said in a statement, “Without accountability, we have only chaos.” Trump has not responded publicly to the suit, nor has the federal Bureau of Prisons. Cohen was sentenced to three years for tax evasion in 2018 but released in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Just weeks after being set free, he was remanded back into custody, which this time included solitary confinement. A judge ruled in 2020 that Trump had, in fact, retaliated against his former fixer, though prosecutors said they were ignorant of Cohen’s memoir, and sent Cohen home.