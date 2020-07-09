Michael Cohen Taken Back Into Custody After Early Release Over COVID-19 Concerns
President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen is back in custody less than two months after being released from federal prison to serve the rest of his three-year sentence from home over concerns he could contract the coronavirus while behind bars. Cohen’s attorney told MSNBC that he was remanded back into custody for violating his home confinement agreement and taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center after a Thursday hearing.
A person familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast Cohen had gone to court to get fitted for his ankle bracelet and sign papers for home confinement and was not expecting to be taken back into custody. This comes days after he visited a New York City restaurant, which landed him on the cover of the New York Post.
Cohen was convicted for his role in hush-money payments to women who said they’d had affairs with Trump.