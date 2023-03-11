Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury on Trump and Stormy Daniels
IS THE NET CLOSING?
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, is set to testify before a New York Grand Jury next week, which The New York Times reports is yet another signal that prosecutors may be set to soon indict Trump for his role in allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen’s lawyer told the Times he is cooperating with the investigation. Prosecutors also invited Trump to testify next week, a move that “almost always” indicates indictment is looming, according to the Times. If these predictions are true, district attorney Alvin Bragg would become the first prosecutor to indict the former president. On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social—a social media platform he founded—claiming the investigation is part of a conspiracy against him and denying any affair with Daniels, the Times reports.