Cohen: Trump Doesn’t Have a Sense of Humor and Isn’t Joking About Running for Third Term
PLAYING THE FOOL
Some in President Donald Trump’s rally crowds have giggled when hearing him talk about running for a third term. But his former attorney Michael Cohen warned Wednesday night that Trump is incapable of such high-level humor, and that the president is being deadly serious when he floats the idea in public. “He actually is looking to change the Constitution,” Cohen told CNN. “When Donald Trump jokes about 12 more years... he is not joking. Donald Trump does not have a sense of humor.” Even though he’s trailing badly in the polls, Trump has repeatedly advanced the idea of a third term on the campaign trail for this year’s election. “We are going to win four more years,” Trump told a in Wisconsin last month. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”