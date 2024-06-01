Michael Cohen Worries Trump Will Spill Secrets in Prison ‘for a Bag of Tuna’

Michael Cohen says he’s “afraid” for national security if Donald Trump goes to prison.

In an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, the former Trump fixer stressed that he was not worried for the former president or his “safety” but “for all of us and for the American people.”

Cohen, who was sentenced to prison in 2018 for campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, said he believes the former president may seek revenge by spilling national secrets behind bars.

“If America turns against him, he would rather see America burned to the ground,” Cohen said, adding that “this clown had four years of being debriefed on national security issues” and will get “debriefed again” if he becomes the Republican nominee.

“You now have a Republican leading candidate who’s a felon, who’s going to be debriefed on national security issues knowing how loose-lipped he is,” he said.

“You do not allow somebody like Donald Trump to be declassified, especially now as a felon. So, my concern is, in a prison situation, he is willing to give away these secrets, as I always say, for a bag of tuna or a book of stamps. He will do it because does not care,” Cohen warned.

The former president’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin along with Trump’s decision to allegedly discuss nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt were illustrative of Trump’s disregard for the sanctity of national security secrets, according to Cohen.