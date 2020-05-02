Cohen’s Legal Adviser Lanny Davis: ‘No Explanation’ for Delay in Prison Release

Read it at The Daily Beast
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, released a statement Saturday demanding his promised release from jail, which was scheduled for May 1 but was suddenly delayed on Friday. Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, wrote, “We are disappointed not only that there was this delay but that no explanation has been offered to him or his family as to the reason for the delay.” Cohen was approved for release as prisons reduce incarcerated populations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Davis described Cohen’s current living quarters as “solitary confinement,” as the lawyer is under coronavirus quarantine in prison.