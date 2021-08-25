Former ‘GMA’ Executive Producer Sexually Assaulted Two ABC Staffers: Lawsuit
The former top producer for ABC’s Good Morning America sexually assaulted two ABC staffers between 2010 and 2015, a new lawsuit alleges. Kirstyn Crawford, a current Good Morning America producer, claimed former executive producer Michael Corn kissed her head and touched her legs while in an Uber back to their Los Angeles hotel in 2015, claiming he wanted to help her career. Later that night, once she brought Advil to his room at his request, he pulled her head into his chest and began to kiss it again, the suit alleges. Two years later, George Stephanopoulos heard about the incident, reporting it to three ABC executives, including publicist Heather Riley. Crawford said Riley discouraged her from further reporting the incident, warning it could get “messy.”
Jill McClain, a former ABC staffer, alleged Corn groped and molested her while on a flight in 2010. A year later, while on a London trip, a drunk Corn allegedly barged into her hotel room and pulled down her jumpsuit and bra, molesting her again. She brought up the incidents to star anchor Diane Sawyer last year, who she says encouraged her to report it and proceeded to let an ABC lawyer know. Both women connected earlier this year and filed their complaint with ABC—who, per Disney policy, should have already investigated the allegations once it heard about them regardless of a formal complaint.
Corn, the news director of WGN’s NewsNation, denied the allegations to The Wall Street Journal.