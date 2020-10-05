NYT Reporter Who Caught COVID-19 After Air Force One Trip Says He’s Still Had No Contact From White House
‘NOT TAKING IT SERIOUSLY’
A reporter who believes he contracted COVID-19 either at the White House or on Air Force One says he’s still had absolutely no contact from any officials since he tested positive for the disease. Speaking to CNN Monday morning, Michael D. Shear of The New York Times said he visited the White House last Saturday ahead of taking a flight on the presidential plane, where Trump spoke to him and other reporters without wearing a mask. Since then, despite the White House’s insistence that “full contact tracing” was taking place in light of the outbreak that reached Trump himself, Shear has heard nothing—even after testing positive. He told CNN: “It’s now, you know, 10 days, 11 days, whatever, since I think I was probably infected on that Saturday. I have not been contacted by the White House. Nobody from the White House has said ‘boo’ and asked anything about where I was, who I talked to, or who else I might have infected. I think that just shows you they’re not taking it seriously, at least as it pertains to theirselves.”