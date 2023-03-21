Two Arrested in Slaying of Dog Breeder, Robbery of French Bulldog

Two men have been charged with the murder of a South Carolina dog breeder who was fatally shot during a $2,500 sale of a French bulldog—the most popular breed in the United States. Michael Dinkins, 41, and Byron Miller, 32, are accused of robbing Lonnie Ray, 76, during a meet-up in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot in Bishopville on March 14. “The investigation is still ongoing” and more arrests are expected in the case, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The whereabouts of the French Bulldog is still unknown.”