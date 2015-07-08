Michael Douglas: U.S. Actors Too Asexual

CHEAT SHEET
According to Michael Douglas, American male actors are too “asexual” these days, which is why British and Australian actors take meatier parts in film. “In the U.S., we have this relatively asexual or unisex area with sensitive young men and we don’t have many Channing Tatums or Chris Pratts, while the Aussies do. It’s a phenomena,” Douglas told The Independent. He explained that part of the problem, as he sees it, is that “everyone’s much more image-conscious than they are about actually playing the part.” British actors “take their training seriously, while in the States, we’re going through a sort of social-media image-conscious thing rather than formal training,” he said.