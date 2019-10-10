CHEAT SHEET
Florida Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Shooting Unarmed Man in Parking-Space Dispute
A white Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store, a judge ruled Thursday. Michael Drejka, 49, was found guilty of manslaughter in August for the fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton, 28, outside of a Clearwater convenience store in July 2018.
Prosecutors alleged Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend because she was parked with her children in the handicapped parking space. Surveillance video shows McGlockton, who was inside with his 5-year-old son, leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton as he was turning away. Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone on Thursday called Drejka a “wannabe” law enforcement officer and a self-appointed “handicapped parking space monitor” before the sentencing.