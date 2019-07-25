CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Man Arrested Trying to Board Flight in Japan With Loaded Handgun
An American man is facing as much as 20 years in prison after he tried to board a flight in Japan carrying a loaded handgun, which he claims to have accidentally packed in his luggage. Michael Edward Applegate, 43, flew out Monday from Seattle to Narita International Airport. He was planning to transfer to Okinawa where he was due to start a new job as U.S. Navy firefighter, according to CNN. But he was stopped when airport police found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his checked luggage. Applegate admitted it was his gun, but said he had no idea why it was there, suggesting he packed in a hurry when he was preparing for his move. He remains in custody at Narita airport and could be sent to prison for 20 years under Japan’s strict swords and firearms control law.