‘I Got One!’: New Bodycam Footage Shows Capitol Rioters’ Brutal Assault on Cop
EYE OF THE STORM
Police officer Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack after being beaten up and dragged down the steps of the U.S. Capitol by the Trumpist mob on Jan. 6. Now, for the first time, it’s possible to see that terrifying assault through the officer’s eyes. CNN has obtained body-camera footage showing the moment that MAGA rioters set upon Fanone, with one gleeful insurrectionist grabbing him and shouting: “I got one!” Fanone can be heard screaming while the crowd descends on him. One of the rioters appears to defend the cop, telling his fellow mob members “Don’t hurt him” and “We’re better than this.” At one point, Fanone tells the rioters that he has kids, which seems to make some of them back off. Once he gets away, Fanone seems to fall unconscious while surrounded by concerned colleagues, but once he wakes up he immediately asks them how their mission was going, saying: “Did we take that door back?” According to CNN, Fanone was left with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.