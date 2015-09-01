Michael Fassbender Leads a Heavyweight ‘Macbeth’

There is no shortage of Shakespeare film adaptations, and certainly no shortage of high-profile adaptations of Macbeth. Master directors Orson Welles and Roman Polanski have each delivered their own take on The Bard’s supernatural tale of avarice and betrayal.

2015 brings with it a new version of Macbeth, and it promises to be a heavy hitter during award season. Michael Fassbender stars in the lead, while Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard plays the quintessential femme fatale, Lady Macbeth. The film was directed by Justin Kurzel, who made the nasty Australian indie thriller, The Snowtown Murders.

Kurzel, Cotillard, and Fassbender are all reuniting next year for an adaptation of another kind: the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed. If this Macbeth is as good as it looks, the words “video game” and “Oscar” might be spoken in the same sentence come 2016.