Michael Flynn Case Will Be Reheard by Full Federal Appeals Court in August
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to reconsider a recent order dismissing the case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The review will begin with oral arguments on August 11. The latest development in the Flynn saga is a reversal of a June decision by a three-judge panel to dismiss the case. The judges had then said there was no reason to question the surprising decision by the Department of Justice to dismiss Flynn’s case. U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan had requested the case be reheard on July 11, arguing that the Department of Justice could not dismiss a case without the “leave” of a trial court.