Flynn Deserves Up to 6 Months in Prison for Lying to FBI: Justice Department
Federal prosecutors recommended up to six months of incarceration for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn based on his “apparent failure to accept responsibility,” according to a memo filed Tuesday. The move is a reversal from an earlier recommendation that said Flynn should be granted probation. Flynn’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Washington, D.C. The memo says that the sentencing recommendation was based on “the serious nature of the defendant’s offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in—and his affirmative efforts to undermine— the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct.” Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty in 2017 to “willfully and knowingly” lying to the FBI regarding his relationship with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.