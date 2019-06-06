Michael Flynn Fires Legal Team With Sentencing Looming

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has fired his legal team, according to a filing Thursday from his longtime attorneys. The move comes as Flynn awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI about his contact with a top Russian official. According to a motion from his lawyers, Flynn notified the team of their abrupt termination with no explanation, and has “already retained new counsel for this matter.” Flynn first landed in legal trouble after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the subject of conversations he had with high-ranking Russian officials during the 2016 White House transition. Flynn is awaiting sentencing in his case. A status report from his now-pending legal team and the Justice Department is due June 14.