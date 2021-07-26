Michael Flynn Jokes ‘Maybe I’ll Find Somebody in Washington’ With New AR-15
Former national security adviser and QAnon acolyte Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russian government officials before being pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, joked onstage about carrying out an assassination in the nation’s capital after receiving a new AR-15 at a California church service. “We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage...one of our top-quality guns,” said Jason Parker, a gun company employee who gifted the weapon to Flynn. The former Trump official replied with a smile, “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C.” Parishioners broke out into peals of laughter and applauded Flynn’s dark remark.
Last month, retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey slammed Flynn for suggesting Americans carry out their own version of the coup in Myanmar. After Trump was voted out of the White House in 2020, Flynn reportedly pushed him to invoke the Insurrection Act to remain in office.